Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Not listed on report for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (illness) isn't listed on the Mavericks' injury report for Monday's game against the Bucks.
After missing Saturday's win over the Wizards due to illness, Thompson is set to return to action against Milwaukee. Over his last five appearances (three starts), the veteran swingman has averaged 6.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 29.3 percent from the field in 19.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Bench role Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Vanishing act continues•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Rough start to season continues•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Rusty in season debut•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Scores 14 points Saturday•