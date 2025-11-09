Thompson (illness) isn't listed on the Mavericks' injury report for Monday's game against the Bucks.

After missing Saturday's win over the Wizards due to illness, Thompson is set to return to action against Milwaukee. Over his last five appearances (three starts), the veteran swingman has averaged 6.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 29.3 percent from the field in 19.6 minutes per contest.