Thompson is out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left foot sprain.
Thompson won't play in the regular-season finale due to the injury, and it seems the Mavericks aren't willing to take any risks with the veteran sharpshooter. Dallas has already locked up a spot in the Play-In Tournament, so Thompson is expected to return for that round.
