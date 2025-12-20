Thompson (illness) did not participate in the Mavericks' Saturday morning shootaround, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thompson is currently listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the 76ers due to left knee soreness, but his absence from the morning shootaround indicates that he is leaning toward the doubtful side of playing. Max Christie, Naji Marshall and D'Angelo Russell would be in line for more minutes off the bench if Thompson is ruled out.