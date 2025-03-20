Thompson (illness) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Thompson was a late scratch for Wednesday's loss to the Pacers due to the illness, though he is slated to return to action Friday. Over his last five outings, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 18.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 three-pointers across 31.4 minutes per contest.
