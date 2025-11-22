default-cbs-image
Thompson isn't part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Thompson drew the start Wednesday due to the absence of Cooper Flagg, but with Flagg active Friday, Thompson will return to the second unit. In seven appearances off the bench this season, Thompson is averaging 10.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 22.4 minutes.

