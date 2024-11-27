Thompson (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Thompson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a second straight game due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Naji Marshall should stick in the starting lineup, while Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie are also candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Wednedsay•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Sitting Monday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Listed as questionable•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Drains five triples in win•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Muted performance in win•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Posts 22 points against former team•