Thompson (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Thompson was originally ruled out for Saturday's game due to left knee injury management, but the veteran shooting guard is indeed available to play. He has averaged 12.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assist and 3.4 threes in 23.0 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.