Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Playing Saturday after all
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Thompson was originally ruled out for Saturday's game due to left knee injury management, but the veteran shooting guard is indeed available to play. He has averaged 12.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assist and 3.4 threes in 23.0 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Sitting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Team-high 22 points•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: On bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Back in starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Drains five threes, scores 19•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Leading scorer off bench Wednesday•