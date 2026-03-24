Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Plays well in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson chipped in 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors.
Thompson put together a solid line against his former team. He's in the midst of a decent stretch for the Mavericks, posting averages of 14.2 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 three-pointers on 47.3 percent shooting over his last five games.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Slated for Wednesday return•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't go Monday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Out Sunday, as expected•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Not listed on injury report•