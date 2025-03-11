Thompson produced 26 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 133-129 victory over the Spurs.

The sharpshooter finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Spencer Dinwiddie (28 points), snapping the Mavericks' five-game losing streak. Thompson was also efficient from the field in the win, logging his 13th outing with 20-plus points. The veteran forward also sank three-plus triples for the 37th time across 58 regular-season appearances.