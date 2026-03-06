Thompson is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Celtics due to a right adductor contusion.

Thompson appears likely to suit up for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set after an explosive return to action Thursday. In his first game back from a one-game absence, the veteran sharpshooter caught fire, knocking down a season-high seven three-pointers on his way to 24 points in 26 minutes. While the Mavericks are listing him as probable to manage the adductor issue, his high-level production against Orlando suggests he is moving well.