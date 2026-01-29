Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Probable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Thompson is scheduled to return to the rotation after getting a maintenance day Wednesday. With Naji Marshall resting, Thompson could see an increased role Thursday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Available for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Doubtful to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Reaches 17,000 career points•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Catches fire from deep•