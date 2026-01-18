Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Reaches 17,000 career points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson ended Saturday's 138-120 victory over Utah with 23 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two blocks over 20 minutes off the bench.
The veteran forward led the Mavericks in scoring even though he didn't pick up a point in the second half. Thompson reached 17,000 career points on a turnaround jumper in the first quarter, and he's also been locked in from long distance of late -- he's tied his season high with six made three-pointers four times in the last six games, averaging 18.0 points, 4.7 threes, 2.8 assists, 1.5 boards and 0.8 blocks in 23.7 minutes.
