Thompson (foot) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Jazz.
Thompson will miss his third straight game Saturday due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Naji Marshall will likely draw another start in his absence. Thompson's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Portland.
