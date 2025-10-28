Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Rough start to season continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson recorded eight points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 101-94 loss to Oklahoma City.
Thompson continues to offer very little, averaging just 9.0 points and 1.5 three-pointers per game across the first four games of the season. Despite his starting role, Thompson is typically playing minutes in the low-20s, making him a non-factor in standard fantasy leagues.
