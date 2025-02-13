Thompson (foot) will not play Thursday against Miami, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Thompson will join Kyrie Irving (shoulder) as notable players to be ruled out for Thursday's game, according to head coach Jason Kidd. The shorthanded Mavs will likely start Max Christie in Thompson's place.
