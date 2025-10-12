Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Scores 14 points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson notched 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and a rebound across 21 minutes in Saturday's 120-116 preseason loss to the Hornets.
Thompson was sharp from beyond the arc and drained four triples in this preseason showing. The Mavericks don't need Thompson to be much of a playmaker with D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg on the court, but he remains a vital piece of the offense due to his outside shooting.
