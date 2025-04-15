Thompson (foot) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's Play-In Game versus the Kings.
Thompson will return to action Wednesday after missing Dallas' regular-season finale due to a foot sprain. Across Thompson's last 10 appearances, he has averaged 10.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.5 minutes.
