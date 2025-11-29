Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Sitting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Thompson will miss just his second game of the regular season due to left knee injury management, so he should be available to return Monday against the Nuggets. His absence means Max Christie and D'Angelo Russell should see more minutes off the bench during Saturday's contest.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Team-high 22 points•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: On bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Back in starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Drains five threes, scores 19•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Leading scorer off bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Not listed on report for Monday•