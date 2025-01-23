Thomspon (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Thunder.
Thompson will miss his second straight contest Thursday due to a sprained left ankle. Quentin Grimes will likely draw another start in his absence. Thompson's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Boston.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Leads Dallas in scoring•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Struggles in win over Portland•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Efficient in defeat Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Not listed on injury report•