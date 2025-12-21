Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Still working through knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Thompson has been working through a left knee issue on and off since November, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Monday's game. His absence would be particularly impactful if one or both of Cooper Flagg (back) and Max Christie (illness) were unable to suit up. Across seven games since Dec. 1, Thompson has averaged 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.6 threes over20.7 minutes per game.
