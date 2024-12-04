Thompson ended Tuesday's 121-116 win over Memphis with four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes.

Thompson returned to action after missing four consecutive games as a result of a foot injury. Limited to just 20 minutes, Thompson found the going tough, something that has been a worrying trend this season. Despite playing a consistent starting role, Thompson has scored more than 20 points only twice, averaging just 12.7 points per game to this point. He is converting on 2.8 three-pointers per contest but his lack of peripheral contributions is perhaps more noticeable than ever.