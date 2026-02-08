Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Team-high 19 points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson chipped in 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 19 minutes during Saturday's 138-125 loss to the Spurs.
Thompson did most of his damage in the second quarter, when he scored 16 points while going 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. It was the 16th time this season that Thompson connected on at least four three-pointers, and his 19 points were his most in a game since Jan. 17 against the Jazz (23). Since the new year, Thompson has averaged 12.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3.2 threes over 22.1 minutes per game.
