Thompson will join the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal as part of a three-team sign-and-trade, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports reported Monday.

Thompson narrowed his top two choices down to the Lakers and Mavericks after the Warriors and the sharpshooter mutually decided to go separate ways, so Dallas will be thrilled to pull off this blockbuster. While specifics are still trickling in, Josh Green will head to Charlotte as part of this deal. Thompson's contract includes a player option for the third season, and he'll provide Luka Doncic with some much-needed perimeter shooting as the Mavericks look to make that next step as a franchise after losing to Boston in the NBA Finals.