Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (rest) is doubtful for Friday's game against Memphis.
The Mavericks are leaning towards giving the veteran a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Thompson expected to sit, Brandon Williams, Miles Kelly and AJ Johnson could be more involved for Dallas.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Nets 17 points with five triples•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Returns to action•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Officially available Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't go Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: May rest Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Team-high 19 points Saturday•