Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets with left knee soreness.
Thompson logged 31 minutes during Monday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans, and he's dealing with some soreness in the aftermath. With Max Christie (illness) also unlikely to be available, Naji Marshall is a prime streaming candidate in all fantasy formats and Caleb Martin in very deep settings.
