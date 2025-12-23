default-cbs-image
Thompson is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets with left knee soreness.

Thompson logged 31 minutes during Monday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans, and he's dealing with some soreness in the aftermath. With Max Christie (illness) also unlikely to be available, Naji Marshall is a prime streaming candidate in all fantasy formats and Caleb Martin in very deep settings.

