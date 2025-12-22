default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thompson (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Thompson was previously listed as questionable for Dallas, but it appears that he will give it a go. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaging 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.6 three-pointers.

More News