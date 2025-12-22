Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Thompson was previously listed as questionable for Dallas, but it appears that he will give it a go. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaging 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.6 three-pointers.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Still working through knee injury•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Good to go Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Not present at shootaround•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Continues to fade•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Set for Friday return•