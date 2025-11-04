Thompson closed Monday's 110-102 loss to the Rockets with five points (2-9 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 18 minutes.

Thompson was a non-factor yet again, scoring single-digits for the fourth time in the past six games. The term 'washed' is thrown around a lot in the NBA, but in this instance, we may have reached that point in Thompson's career. Despite starting every game thus far, he is averaging just 8.1 points and 1.6 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes per contest.