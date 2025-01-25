Thompson (ankle) is available for Saturday's game versus the Celtics but will be limited to around 24-25 minutes, Grant reports.
Thompson has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing Dallas' previous two contests due to a sprained left ankle. However, the 34-year-old forward will play slightly less than his season average of 27.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Still out against OKC•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Leads Dallas in scoring•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Struggles in win over Portland•