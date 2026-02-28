Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Thompson will get the night off in the second leg of this back-to-back set, and his next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Thunder. With the veteran forward being joined by Cooper Flagg (foot), P.J. Washington (ankle) and Caleb Martin (back) on the sidelines, Khris Middleton, Max Christie, AJ Johnson and Brandon Williams are candidates for increased playing time.
