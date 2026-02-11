This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't go Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Thompson (rest) is out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Thompson will get the night off to rest, as previously hinted at by the club. He'll have one more chance to take the court before the All-Star break. Brandon Williams and Max Christie should benefit Tuesday in Thompson's absence.