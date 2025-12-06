Thompson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Thompson is dealing with left knee soreness and will miss the second leg of Dallas' back-to-back set. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Nets. With the veteran sharpshooter unavailable, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin and Max Christie are candidates for an uptick in minutes, especially if P.J. Washington (ankle) remains on the shelf.