Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Thompson will miss a game for the first time this season due to an illness. The team will likely lean on Max Christie, Naji Marshall and Caleb Martin to pick up the slack.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Bench role Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Vanishing act continues•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Rough start to season continues•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Rusty in season debut•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Scores 14 points Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Nails four triples in loss•