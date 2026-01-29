Thompson (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against Minnesota, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com.

The veteran sharpshooter is sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set with left knee soreness. Head coach Jason Kidd is optimistic that Thompson will be able to suit Thursday against the Hornets. The banged-up Mavericks should turn to Caleb Martin to soak up extra minutes Wednesday, and Jaden Hardy is an option to enter the rotation and handle decent run off the bench.