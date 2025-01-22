Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thompson (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

Thompson was previously listed as questionable, but the Mavericks will hold him out for the first leg of this back-to-back set. Naji Marshall (illness) is also out, leaving the Mavericks very thin on the wings. Quentin Grimes will likely see a hefty workload after shaking off his back issue.

More News