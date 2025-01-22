Thompson (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
Thompson was previously listed as questionable, but the Mavericks will hold him out for the first leg of this back-to-back set. Naji Marshall (illness) is also out, leaving the Mavericks very thin on the wings. Quentin Grimes will likely see a hefty workload after shaking off his back issue.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Leads Dallas in scoring•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Struggles in win over Portland•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Efficient in defeat Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Not listed on injury report•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Scratched Monday due to illness•