Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Ending up in Dallas

Antetokounmpo was selected by the Hornets with the 60th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and will be traded to Dallas, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Antetokounmpo likely got a boost in his draft stock given his name, but like his brother, the 20-year-old boasts a lengthy 6-foot-10 frame and some intriguing upside. Antetokounmpo is still a very raw prospect, as he only played one season at Dayton and averaged just 15.1 minutes per game. At this point, he should be viewed as a longer-term project.