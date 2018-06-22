Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Ending up in Dallas
Antetokounmpo was selected by the Hornets with the 60th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and will be traded to Dallas, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Antetokounmpo likely got a boost in his draft stock given his name, but like his brother, the 20-year-old boasts a lengthy 6-foot-10 frame and some intriguing upside. Antetokounmpo is still a very raw prospect, as he only played one season at Dayton and averaged just 15.1 minutes per game. At this point, he should be viewed as a longer-term project.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....