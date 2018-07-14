Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Inks two-way contract with Mavs
Antetokounmpo agreed to a two-way contract with the Mavericks on Friday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Antetokounmpo, younger brother of Giannis, was taken with the 60th and final pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. It appears Dallas has liked what it has seen thus far, as he will now look to keep working towards his potential on their G-League roster. He will have up to 45 days available to travel with the Mavericks should they need him on their roster.
