Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Makes NBA debut
Antetokounmpo logged six minutes off the bench and contributed one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two steals and one rebound Wednesday in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The 21-year-old rookie becomes the third Antetokounmpo brother to appear at the NBA level, joining three-time All-Star Giannis and the lesser-known Thanasis, who played two games for the Knicks in 2015-16. A second-round pick out of Dayton, Antetokounmpo was always viewed as a developmental selection, so it's no surprise that nearly all of his professional action to date has come with the G League's Texas Legends. He had been tending to a hip flexor injury earlier in the month, but his availability for Wednesday's contest suggests he's moved past the issue.
