Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Productive in SL win
Antetokounmpo tallied 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-5 FT), one steal and one block across 11 minutes during the Mavericks' 96-92 win over the Wizards in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
Antetokounmpo certainly put his modest time on the court to good use, posting almost a point per minute. The second-round pick saw modest run in Las Vegas, averaging 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 11.8 minutes over four games. However, he made enough of an impression for the Mavericks to ink him to a two-way contract for the coming season, a move they announced Friday.
