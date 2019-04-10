Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Questionable Wednesday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs.
Antetokounmpo hasn't played since March 26, so his absence wouldn't significantly affect the team. If we've already seen the last of Antetokounmpo for the season, he'll finish with two total points, two steals and one rebound in 11 minutes.
