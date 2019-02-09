Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Recalled from G League
Antetokounmpo has been recalled from the G League and is active for Friday's game against the Bucks, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Antetokounmpo has yet to play NBA minutes, though it's possible he gets the opportunity against his older brother on Friday. Still, chances are he won't see the court unless things get out of hand.
More News
-
Kostas Antetokounmpo: Continues to factor into rotation•
-
Kostas Antetokounmpo: Scores 21 points in loss•
-
Kostas Antetokounmpo: Struggles to put up points•
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Productive in SL win•
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Inks two-way contract with Mavs•
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: DNP-CD vs. Bucks•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...