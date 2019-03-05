Antetokounmpo is with the team but is not active, and he continues to recover from a hip flexor injury, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Antetokounmpo hasn't taken the court for the Mavericks so far this season, but he's on the team's road trip and is working with one of the Dallas' assistant coaches during practice to get back from a hip issue. Even if he does check into an NBA game this season, he's unlikely to log key minutes.