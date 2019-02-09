Antetokounmpo (illness) isn't listed on the Mavericks' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Dallas called Antetokounmpo up from the G League's Texas Legends ahead of the Mavericks' eventual 122-107 loss to the Bucks on Friday. It was expected that Antetokounmpo would dress for the contest and potentially make his NBA debut against his brother, Giannis, but those plans were foiled when the rookie fell ill prior to the game. Kostas is apparently feeling better after resting up a night earlier, but he's no lock to see the court Sunday.