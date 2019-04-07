Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Sidelined Sunday
Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies with a sore left knee, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
He'll be one of six Dallas players sitting out due to injury, leaving the team with a thin bench. Even when healthy this season, Antetokounmpo hasn't been included in coach Rick Carlisle's rotation, logging just two appearances at the NBA level.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Makes NBA debut•
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Rehabbing from hip injury•
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Removed from injury report•
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Inactive Friday•
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Recalled from G League•
-
Kostas Antetokounmpo: Continues to factor into rotation•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...