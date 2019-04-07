Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies with a sore left knee, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

He'll be one of six Dallas players sitting out due to injury, leaving the team with a thin bench. Even when healthy this season, Antetokounmpo hasn't been included in coach Rick Carlisle's rotation, logging just two appearances at the NBA level.

