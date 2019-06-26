Antetokounmpo will play for the Mavericks during summer league, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Antetokounmpo barely saw NBA action last season, but he was a staple in the G League. With the Texas Stars last season, he averaged 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 25.4 minutes while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.