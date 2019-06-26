Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Will join Mavs for summer league
Antetokounmpo will play for the Mavericks during summer league, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Antetokounmpo barely saw NBA action last season, but he was a staple in the G League. With the Texas Stars last season, he averaged 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 25.4 minutes while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Sidelined Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Makes NBA debut•
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Rehabbing from hip injury•
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Removed from injury report•
-
Mavericks' Kostas Antetokounmpo: Inactive Friday•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...