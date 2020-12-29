Coach Rick Carlisle said Porzingis (knee) was a "full-go" at practice Tuesday, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Carlisle added that a return for Porzingis in the next couple of weeks "isn't farfetched" as he makes his way back from a torn meniscus. The 25-year-old will likely see his playing time slowly ramped up when he returns, but his return will put a dent in playing time for Willie Cauley-Stein and Dwight Powell. For now, it's looking like the 7-foot-3 center is set for a return in early to mid-January.