Porzingis totaled 23 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Celtics.

Porzingis continues to feast in the absence of Luka Doncic (ankle), filling the boxscore despite a tough home loss. His rebounding numbers have received a big boost, along with his opportunities on the offensive end. He should be putting up these kinds of numbers for at least the next few games and selling high at some point could be a viable strategy.