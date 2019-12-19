Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Across the board effort Wednesday
Porzingis totaled 23 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Celtics.
Porzingis continues to feast in the absence of Luka Doncic (ankle), filling the boxscore despite a tough home loss. His rebounding numbers have received a big boost, along with his opportunities on the offensive end. He should be putting up these kinds of numbers for at least the next few games and selling high at some point could be a viable strategy.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Quality showing in shorthanded win•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Posts strong double-double•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Blocks three shots Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Two boards shy of double-double•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Struggles with shot in victory•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Decent scoring effort•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.