Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Added to injury report
Porzingis is questionable for Tuesday's game against Phoenix due to left knee injury recovery.
Porzingis missed 10 games earlier in the month with knee soreness, and after starting his last four games back, the team could hold him out Tuesday night as a precaution. His status will be worth monitoring leading up to tipoff.
