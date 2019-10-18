Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Another double-double Thursday
Porzingis furnished 18 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes during the Mavericks' 102-87 preseason win over the Clippers on Thursday.
Porzingis drew co-led both teams in scoring and rebounding in another strong exhibition effort. The big man has left little doubt that he's sufficiently recovered from his torn ACL with a trio of impressive performances this preseason, cementing his draft stock across all formats in the process.
