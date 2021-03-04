Porzingis notched 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and 13 rebounds across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Thunder.
Porzingis has delivered back-to-back double-doubles but offered limited value aside from that. He failed to establish himself as a go-to player on offense despite the absence of Luka Doncic and ended delivering a strong, yet unimpressive, performance.
