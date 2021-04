Porzingis (wrist) will play Wednesday against the Rockets, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

As expected, following a two-game absence with a sprained right wrist, Porzingis will be back Wednesday. Since the start of March, he's averaged 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.9 minutes.